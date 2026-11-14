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Letter: WNC led the way in blue wave
By Letters,12 days ago
Remember, remember, the fifth of November — when the celebrations wound down and we looked ahead to the opportunities presented by a change in the politics of our country on par with post-Watergate and the New Deal. And Western North Carolina led the way, flipping seats in both the U.S. House and Senate and the N.C. General Assembly. Just as we washed away the stains of Mark Meadows, Madison Cawthorn and Chuck Edwards, we must all now support U.S. Rep. Jamie Ager and Sen. Roy Cooper to clean up the debris left behind from MAGA.
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