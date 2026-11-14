undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Phins Phorward: From Bad to Worse
13 days ago
The only thing worse than watching Malik Willis start for the Dolphins might be whatever comes next. Willis hit injured reserve this week with a core muscle injury that began as a lingering groin problem, sidelining him for at least the next four games—and hopefully much longer. Relief is my natural reaction. In eight starts for a 1-7 team, he completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,396 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, in a season lost long before it even started.