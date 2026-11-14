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Putting on Face on Ag Issues
13 days ago
Election results may change who’s making decisions, but the priorities for Minnesota agriculture remain. Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Carolyn Olson says the organization is ready to work with newly elected and returning lawmakers. “Whether you lean left or lean right, you’re going to be excited or you’re going to be disappointed,” said Olson. “Farm Bureau is a nonpartisan organization and I think that is one of our strengths as well.” Building relationships at the Capitol is only part of the job. “Putting a face on an issue is one of the best things we can do.” MFBF is hosting its annual meeting, starting Thursday in Minnetonka.
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