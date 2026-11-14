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Lowell's J.B. Hunt Agrees to $3.18M Tobacco Surcharge Settlement
By Perry Kuiper,13 days ago
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has agreed to pay $3.18 million to settle a proposed class action brought by employees who say they were overcharged for health insurance simply because they used tobacco products. The company, headquartered in Lowell, reached the deal in mediation with two workers who filed suit earlier this year over a $15 weekly surcharge tacked onto their premiums.
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