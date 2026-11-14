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Donkey Barn Pub & Grub Throws Open Its Doors in Bellevue With Live Bands
By Scott Dobbins,13 days ago
A new pub promising burgers, cocktails and line dancing swung its doors open in Bellevue today, with the Donkey Barn Pub & Grub set to welcome its first guests at 4 p.m. at 2902 Samson Way. The bar and grill is kicking things off with a packed entertainment lineup, and admission tightens up later in the evening for anyone hoping to stick around for the nightlife crowd.
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