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The Best Way to Stop a Fight With Your Partner Instantly
By O. Knight,13 days ago
Tap into this raw visual presented by the culture. Can watching romantic comedies actually save your relationship?. Adam Grant explains a fascinating psychological study revealing that couples who watch and discuss a romantic comedy once a week are just as likely to stay together over three years as those who undergo intense conflict resolution training. He breaks down how analyzing fictional couples puts partners on the same side of a problem and effortlessly shifts them into “pal mode.”