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Put a Real Weather Channel on a Screen in Your House: How to Build a Standalone Weather Player From an Old Tablet or Any TV
13 days ago
There is a particular kind of comfort in a weather channel that is simply on. If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, you know the feeling: the blue and orange screens, the smooth jazz, the forecast that rolled around every few minutes whether you were watching or not. You didn’t look the weather up. It was already there, in the corner of the room, keeping you company.