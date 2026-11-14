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WW3 Threat Expert: The Warning We Are Ignoring, The Only Way Out Is THIS! | Dr Sarah Paine
By O. Knight,13 days ago
Peep this raw visual brought to you by the underground. Are escalating geopolitical tensions hurtling humanity towards World War III? Dr. Sarah Paine highlights the historical roots of geopolitical conflicts and demonstrates how shifting away from a rules-based maritime order guarantees economic collapse. Dr. Sarah Paine is a renowned geopolitical...