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The Time Is Now To Install Local AI Is Now!
12 days ago
The models that run on the computer in front of you now match the capability of the leading cloud systems from late 2024 and early 2025. A modern laptop or desktop with 16 or 32 gigabytes of memory can load a quantized model that handles writing, research, coding assistance, and document work at a level that required a remote server two years ago. Once the file is on disk the conversation stays local. No account is required. No subscription is required. The machine does not need to reach a remote service to answer.