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Massiah Kaine – GOD Complex (Prod. Scottzilla)
By M. Rodriquez,13 days ago
Lock in on this raw visual brought to you by the underground. Massiah Kaine returns with “God Complex,” a hard-hitting new single featuring commanding, bar-heavy lyricism over gritty East Coast production by Scottzilla. Following the release of “Ground Zero,” Kaine continues to showcase his more aggressive lyrical style, delivering raw energy and sharp bars that demand attention. “God Complex” serves as another preview of his forthcoming album, “Midnight Mass” (Coming Soon), further building anticipation for what’s next from the Western Massachusetts emcee. @massiahkaine @hardtimesrecords @thetangiers711.