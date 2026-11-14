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17 Easy Recipes for Feeding a House Full of Holiday Company
By Annie,13 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. When the house is full over the holidays, people are hungry at 8am, again at noon, and again at 6. These 17 recipes are split across the whole day. Breakfast is easy casseroles, most of which can be put together the night before. Lunch is sliders and ham and cheese crescent rolls that come out of the oven all at once. Dinner is pot roast and one-pan casseroles. Make a couple of these and the meals take care of themselves while you visit.