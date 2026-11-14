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Kenny Connors’ Early Impact on the LA Kings
By Sharlette S.,13 days ago
The Los Angeles Kings are continuing to develop young talent within their organization, and Kenny Connors is emerging as an important piece of that process. While the 23-year-old forward is working toward establishing himself as a regular NHL player, his development with the Ontario Reign and call-up in Los Angeles have demonstrated why the organization sees potential in him.