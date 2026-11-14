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Morning Break: Saints prepare for NFC South matchup with Panthers, defense shines
By New Orleans Saints,13 days ago
Chase Young and Carl Granderson aren't just hoopin. They're hoopin hoopin. The New Orleans Saints edge rushers currently are the best pass rush tandem in the NFL with a combined 15.5 takedowns, ranking second and fourth individually, with Young having collected 8 sacks and Granderson having stacked 7.5. "It means a lot to them," said Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who assists on the buckets. "They're invested, big time, in their game. They've improved a lot as players. I think they complement each other pretty well. I think we've done a great job of putting them in their right positions to be successful, kind of based on their skillsets. (Edges coach) Jay (Rodgers) is doing a great job coaching them. SEE MORE>>