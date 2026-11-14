undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nia Jax says young girls have told her they started watching wrestling because of her
By Aaron Rift,13 days ago
During an interview on the Battleground podcast, Nia Jax discussed the impact she has had on young fans, particularly girls who see themselves represented by her in WWE. “Some of these young girls come up and just be like, ‘I didn’t start watching until I saw you in the ring.’ It was really cool to see somebody like me get in there and do these incredible things on television.
1