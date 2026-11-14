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Re:Zero Season 5 Is in Production, and Its First Poster Is Here
By Aleksandr Manin,13 days ago
The creators of the anime “Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World” announced that a fifth season is in production and showed its first poster. The announcement was made on November 14 at an anniversary event in Tokyo timed to the series’ tenth birthday. The poster carries the line: “For you, as many times as it takes.” No premiere date has been given yet.