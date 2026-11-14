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Saturday, November 14, 2026 – Saturday Sampler
By frankstrovel3,13 days ago
An abbreviated version of the The ATX Aggregator today. The full edition will return tomorrow. Even after the FAA cleared a massive, four-hour nationwide ground stop, ripple effects continue to paralyze travel plans at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The ordeal began just before 3 p.m. Friday when air traffic control communication failures grounded departures coast to coast, leaving countless Austin-area passengers stranded and searching for answers.