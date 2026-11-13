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Presley & Pierce | Southern Elegance and Bespoke Florals at The Club in Birmingham
By Brent Deitrich,11 days ago
A celebration of Southern tradition with a fresh, personal perspective, Presley and Pierce Quick’s Birmingham wedding brought together custom floral patterns, thoughtful hospitality, and timeless bridal fashion. From the patterned bridesmaid gowns to a beautifully wrapped dance floor, every element felt considered – creating a wedding that was both classically elegant and unmistakably their own.