undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kelsey & Matthew | A Bridgerton-Inspired Wedding at The Mansion on Turner Hill
By Brent Deitrich,10 days ago
Inspired by the romantic world of Bridgerton and the timeless charm of Pride and Prejudice, Kelsey and Matthew envisioned a wedding that felt like a modern English garden party. Their September celebration brought together regal elegance, lush florals, classical strings, and a few unexpected touches that made the day distinctly their own.