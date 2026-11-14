undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Everytown’s Post-Midterm Playbook Targets MSRs, AI Chatbots
12 days ago
Everytown for Gun Safety, the national gun control group founded and funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, celebrated antigun Democrat midterm victories during a Nov. 5 virtual townhall briefing and outlined its next moves. Everytown intends to defend bans on commonly owned Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs) at the U.S. Supreme Court, mobilize activists to shape public opinion and press artificial intelligence (AI) companies to restrict firearm-related content.