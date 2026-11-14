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Chelsea Green’s advice to young girls that want to join WWE: “Go take gymnastics, go do musical theater”
By Aaron Rift,13 days ago
During her appearance on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, Chelsea Green was asked what she would tell a young girl who wants to make it to WWE. Here was Chelsea’s response…. “I get this all the time, and I actually love the question because I think it surprises them when I tell them that they should do anything but focus on wrestling until they’re over 18.