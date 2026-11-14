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Manhattan Subway Slasher Sought After Gashing Rider's Forehead on B Train
By Juliana Vance,13 days ago
A dispute aboard a southbound B train approaching the 145th Street station turned violent on October 23 when an unidentified person slashed a 47-year-old rider in the forehead with a sharp object, then bolted off the train and out of the station on foot. More than two weeks later, police still haven't identified the attacker, and they're now turning to the public for help.
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