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20-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal Ellenton shooting
By Steven Hirschfield,13 days ago
ELLENTON, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a manslaughter charge after a shooting Friday night that killed 23-year-old Cole Decicco in Ellenton. Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at about 8:34 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the 900 block of Central Avenue. They found Decicco dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
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