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NYC Handgun Buyers Win Court Round Against City's Strict Carry Rules
By Damon Caldwell,13 days ago
Southern District of New York — Court Handling Remanded Claims. A federal appeals court has reopened part of a lawsuit by three New York City handgun owners challenging limits on carrying and purchasing firearms. The decision sends claims over a one-gun carry limit, a 90-day wait between purchases and a two-handgun registration cap back to the lower court; it does not decide whether any of those rules is unconstitutional.