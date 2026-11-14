undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NCFC Youth Showcase Series brings more than 1,600 soccer teams to Wake County
By WRAL staff,13 days ago
The Triangle is preparing to welcome thousands of talented young athletes as the NCFC Youth Showcase Series returns for a several week soccer competition. The event brings soccer players from across the country, and this year's series coincides with the NCAA Division Men's and Women's College Cups and the ACC Championships, creating a very busy month for youth and college soccer throughout Wake County.