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Built on the Bowstring
By Kaylyn Newman,12 days ago
Sidelined from the court and mat by physical set backs, junior Emily Montgomery stepped up to the target line and turned a fourth-grade tryout into a lifelong passion. After starting the sport alongside a close friend, Emily Montgomery has relied on archery as a steady anchor through some of her hardest personal struggles. Now stepping up as an experienced upperclassman on a roster filled with young talent, she is helping guide the squad through a season focused on unity and progress. Through strict preshot mental routines and ambitious scoring targets, Montgomery determined spirit driving Bullitt East Archery this year.