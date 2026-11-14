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Wake Forest Rail Bridge Could Break Ground Nov. 30 as S-Line Gets $550M Federal Boost
By Adrianne Sinclair,13 days ago
A new bridge is about to rise over the CSX tracks at Rogers Road in Wake Forest, and work could begin as soon as Nov. 30. The project is one of four grade-separation bridges NCDOT is building across Wake County as part of the long-running S-Line rail corridor, and it comes just weeks after federal officials released a fresh chunk of funding to keep the broader effort moving.
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