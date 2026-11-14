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Open Thread: Spurs and Celtics stand out in Emirates Cup competition
By Jeph Duarte,13 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors go up for a jump ball during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup on November 13, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.