undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Man Who Helped Make Apple’s Macs So Powerful Is Now Being Eyed for Nvidia’s Top Job, Just Months After Apple Promoted Him
By Herby Jasmin,13 days ago
Gotechtor select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Apple’s chief hardware officer, Johny Srouji, has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate to lead Nvidia as the chipmaker considers replacing longtime CEO Jensen Huang. Srouji’s name has...