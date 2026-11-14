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Maserati Island Takes Italian Luxury to Dubai
By Nik Miles,13 days ago
Maserati Island brings branded residences, private pools and Italian design to Dubai, with first homes planned for 2030 and key costs undisclosed. Maserati has found another place for its Trident badge: a residential island off Dubai. Announced November 9, Maserati Island is a collaboration with SAMANA COLLECTA, the newly launched premium property brand from SAMANA Developers. The master plan calls for 840 branded residences, seven water villas and two tree villas in The World Islands. The first homes are scheduled to be ready starting in 2030.