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TKO'S SENIOR LEGAL COUNSEL EXITING COMPANY
12 days ago
Seth Krauss, who held the position of Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Legal Counsel for WWE parent company TKO, is leaving the company. Krauss publicly announced his exit today on his LinkedIn account, writing, "The time has come to turn the page. While I will have more to say about my future soon, I wanted to take a moment to express my deep appreciation for all those colleagues (current AND former), partners and clients that have made the last 4500+ days an amazing journey. I’ll be transitioning out over the next couple of months, and hope to connect with as many as I can to say thank you. I am proud of what we accomplished and excited for the future here even as I move on to other adventures."