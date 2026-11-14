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Westmoreland Friday Night Lights - Week Twelve
12 days ago
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45 Hempfield Area 13 WATCH. Facing off against Pittsburgh Central Catholic for the second time in as many games, the outcome was similar for Hempfield Area in a 45-13 loss in the Class 6A semifinals at USS Community Field in Hazelwood. The No. 4 Spartans could not corral Chrys Black, who rushed for 157 yards and four scores for the top-seeded Vikings. Zachary Gleason and Roman Thompson also scored TDs for Central Catholic (10-0), which advances to the WPIAL Class 6A Championship to face second-seeded Canon-McMillan. The Spartans (6-5) scored both of their touchdowns through the air in the fourth quarter, as Carden Lippmann connected with Lucas Simmons on a 10-yard strike and a 7-yard pass to Jake Kosinski. Lippmann completed 14-of-31 throws for 230 yards and two scores. Simmons hauled in four passes for 96 yards, while Troy Sebring had three grabs for 56 yards.