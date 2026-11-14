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ELIJAH IN ACTION & MORE: 11/13 TNA XPLOSION REPORT
13 days ago
Destination X 2010 - Brian Kendrick vs. Kaz vs. Amazing Red vs. Daniels - Four Way Ladder Match for #1 contender status for X-Division championship. Everyone started brawling as the match began. Kaz nailed Daniels with a dropkick. Red nailed a baseball sliding kick on Kendrick. Kaz hit a running clothesline on Daniels and both went up and over to the floor. Red nailed a twisting dive over the top to the floor on them. This allowed Kendrick to set up the ladder but he was cut off by Kaz. Fans chanted, "X Division." Red and Daniels battled around the ladder. Red was whipped into it but dropped underneath it and then dropkicked the ladder into Daniels. Red scrambled up the ladder but was pulled off by Kendrick. Kazarian was hit with a catapult into the ladder and grabbed at his leg.