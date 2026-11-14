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Various: NJPW Announces Talent Lineup For NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2027 Tour, Sherilyn Guerrero on Her Upcoming In-Ring Debut & How It Feels Like “It’s The End And Beginning Of A Big Chapter”, Indies/Misc.
By Steve C.,12 days ago
NJPW Announces Talent Lineup For NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2027 Tour. New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced the NJPW and CMLL talent currently scheduled to appear at their upcoming co-promoted NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2027 tour. Next’s year’s Fantasticsmania tour takes place on February 17 and February 25-27, 2027....