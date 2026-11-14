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City enters 287(g) agreement
13 days ago
RUSK – After a lengthy city council meeting, the City of Rusk decided on Thursday night to participate in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program under the Task Force Model. Newly elected Mayor Martha Neely told our news partner KETK that the only vote against the proposal came from District 2 Council Member Maxine Session. Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, permits ICE to assign specific immigration enforcement responsibilities to qualified state and local law enforcement officers who are supervised by the agency.