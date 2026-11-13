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LIVE From Dicks House of Sport: Sixers Bounce Back! Maxey Shines, Eagles Face Big Questions & Michkov Drama
9 days ago
LIVE From the Grand Opening of Dicks House of Sport in Cherry Hill! Join the PHLY Diehards for just $3/mo* – https://allphly.com/intro-offer-youtube Sixers bounced back from its disappointing loss to Boston with a 123-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 27 points and eight assists, Joel Embiid added 20 points, and Jaylen Brown chipped in 18. The Sixers are now 10-3! Is this team starting to find its identity, and how much better can they get? Meanwhile, the Eagles are facing some major questions after falling to 2-7 and trading Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick. With the trade deadline behind them, what’s next for Howie Roseman? What will Jeffrey Lurie decide about Nick Sirianni after this disastrous season? And how much will Jordan Davis’ absence impact the defense? And the Flyers‘ Matvei Michkov situation continues to make headlines. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported that Michkov would likely prefer a fresh start elsewhere, but Danny Brière has pushed back hard on that report. Brière says Michkov and his agent denied being behind the story. So what’s really going on with the young Flyers star? Is this simply frustration over a difficult season, or is there more to the story? Join us LIVE for all the biggest Philadelphia sports stories, reactions and debates. Get in the chat and tell us what YOU think! 🤝 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkfUbHq1zhQo5oqLrGttp8Q/join 👕 CHECK OUT OUR MERCH! https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/phly-locker 🏈👀 BALL-KNOWER BONUS! https://promotion.allcitynetwork.com/all An ALLCITY Network Production.