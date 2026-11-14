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MWCConnection Reacts Results: College Football Playoff Rankings
By Mike Wittmann,13 days ago
Similar to New Mexico and the AP Poll last week, the general perception is that Boise State is a bit undervalued in the CFP rankings. About two-thirds of voters in this poll think the Broncos should be ranked higher. A good chunk feel they were right where they should have been at #25 in the initial rankings (they were #24 this week). A small number of fans think another team, perhaps New Mexico, should be ranked instead.