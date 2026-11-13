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Rick Tocchet pushed back on concerns about Matvei Michkov’s ice time today. What do the numbers say about Michkov’s usage?
By Charlie O'Connor,11 days ago
On Tuesday, a full-fledged firestorm emerged for the Philadelphia Flyers, with Matvei Michkov at the center, when ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported that the player would likely want a “new start” elsewhere — away from Philadelphia. A day later — after Flyers general manager Daniel Briere and...