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Tesla is inviting some people to buy a Cybercab ‘for personal use’ — but read the fine print
By Andrew J. Hawkins,13 days ago
Tesla is doubling, or perhaps tripling down on its bold claims of an autonomous future with the offer to “select customers” to purchase a Cybercab for “personal use.” But the gilded, steering-wheel-free two-seater will “only be available in supported service areas” — meaning you’ll only be able to buy one if you live in one of the cities where Tesla currently operates its Robotaxi service.