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CW Advisors: Three Acquisitions Expand National Footprint To 30 Offices And $19.7 Billion In Assets Under Management
By Amit Chowdhry,13 days ago
CW Advisors (CWA), a national wealth management firm, has completed three acquisitions involving Yosemite Capital Management, Threadgill Financial, and Peddock Capital Advisors. The transactions expand the company’s national presence to 30 offices and increase its assets under management to more than $19.7 billion. The acquisition of Peddock Capital Advisors...