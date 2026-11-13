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Later Creator Live: $300M Payouts and a NYC Summit
By EPR Editorial Team,10 days ago
Later Creator Live is the first summit from Later, the influencer marketing company that folded its Mavely affiliate network into a single brand. The one-day event takes place November 17 at SECOND in New York City. Creator entrepreneur Camila Coelho and POPFLEX founder Cassey Ho headline, with leaders from YouTube, Snap and Wayfair on the program, according to the company's November 13, 2026 announcement.