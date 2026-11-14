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Louisiana judge temporarily blocks Kalshi, other prediction markets
By Nolan Mckendry,13 days ago
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana judge has temporarily barred Kalshi, Polymarket and other prediction market operators from offering event contracts in the state, escalating a fight over whether the platforms are federally regulated financial exchanges or illegal gambling operations. Judge Jeffrey Johnson of the 21st Judicial District Court...