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What’s Cooking Out East: Thanksgiving Feasts, BBQ Fundraisers & Fall Fun
By Harry Powers,13 days ago
November is serving up plenty of reasons to get out, give back and gather around the table! From festive Thanksgiving feasts and holiday catering to a mouthwatering BBQ fundraiser, the East End has something delicious in store for everyone. Plus, get creative with pottery painting, put your knowledge to the test at trivia night and enjoy live music, local fundraisers and more. Here’s what’s cooking out east!