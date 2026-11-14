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Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of November 14, 2026
By Racine County Eye Staff,13 days ago
From questions surrounding a sheriff’s office investigation and criminal charges to a local superintendent’s court case and a challenge to Wisconsin’s Act 10, this week’s top stories covered public accountability, community safety, and issues affecting local workers. We also remember a Racine woman whose family and friends are mourning her loss. Here are the five stories Racine County Eye readers followed during the week of Nov. 14, 2026.