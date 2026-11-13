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25 BNPL Marketing Campaigns Reshaping Checkout in 2026
By EPR Editorial Team,8 days ago
Buy now, pay later brands turned checkout into a marketing channel, and holiday shoppers followed. Adobe Analytics recorded a record $1.03 billion in online BNPL spending on Cyber Monday 2025, up 4.2% year over year. The 25 moves below cover Klarna's brand and distribution plays, Affirm's no-late-fee positioning, rival holiday campaigns and the data behind them.