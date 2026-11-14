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Tidal Audio Piano Classic Loudspeaker
By Andrew Quint,13 days ago
For me, the most promising new product at AXPONA 2026 in my assigned category—loudspeakers under $50,000 per pair—wasn’t actually at AXPONA. That is, it wasn’t found at the official show venue, the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel but, rather, a five-minute Uber ride away at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg, where Tidal Audio’s Brand Ambassador Doug White had set up two rooms showcasing the German company’s products. In one, Contriva G3 loudspeakers ($84,000 per pair in a rosewood veneer finish) were in service, driven by Tidal electronics. Next door, a simpler system was playing, one that included a Vinnie Rossi integrated amplifier, a Metronome disc player/streamer/DAC, cables from Siltech’s mid-range Ruby Crown Series, and, making its worldwide debut, Tidal’s Piano Classic loudspeaker, priced at $31,990 per pair.