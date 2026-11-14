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PR Scholarships and Fellowships: Awards and Paid Internships
By EPR Editorial Team,12 days ago
PR students can apply today for the LAGRANT Foundation's $150,000 scholarship program, due February 15, 2027, with awards of $2,500 for undergraduates and $3,750 for graduate students. The PRSA Foundation's agency fellowships paid up to $32,000 plus a $6,000 stipend and a paid internship in 2026, and the 2027 windows for those are not yet announced.