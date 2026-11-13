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Macy's Marketing Case Study 2026: Parade, Fireworks, Brand
By EPR Editorial Team,9 days ago
Macy's marketing turns two events it owns, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Fourth of July fireworks, into a year-round traffic engine for its stores. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs Thursday, November 26, 2026, on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo with a record 100 inflatables, according to Macy's Inc. Macy's wrapped that milestone, and the 50th anniversary year of its fireworks, into one platform called Celebrations Start at Macy's.