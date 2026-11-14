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CEO Departures: 0 of 20 Press Releases Disclosed Severance
By EPR Research,12 days ago
In Everything-PR's CEO departure communications study, none of 20 announcements from U.S.-listed companies between January 1 and November 14, 2026 disclosed severance or departure compensation. In 12 cases, or 60%, the SEC filing added material context on economics, timing, governance or legal wording. Only nine of 20 gave a specific reason, yet all 20 addressed what comes next.