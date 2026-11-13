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Cision Intelligence Review: Pricing, Pros, and Cons
By EPR Editorial Team,9 days ago
Cision Intelligence is an AI-powered, conversational intelligence layer that Cision announced on November 12, 2026. The first release runs through Cision MCP and starts with Brandwatch Consumer Research, with CisionOne, Trajaan and PR Newswire planned. It suits large communications teams that want global monitoring, a large journalist database and wire distribution under one contract. Cision does not publish pricing, and its AI claims are not yet independently proven.