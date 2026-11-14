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Best Music Marketing Campaigns: 7 Cases, 2007 to 2026
By EPR Editorial Team,13 days ago
The best music marketing campaigns changed how releases reach fans: Radiohead's pay-what-you-want In Rainbows (2007), Beyoncé's no-warning 2013 album, Lil Nas X's TikTok-built "Old Town Road," Taylor Swift's record 2025 rollout, and two 2026 Cannes Lions Grand Prix winners, adidas with Oasis and Rosalía's "Berghain." Beyoncé sold 828,773 copies in three days, and Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" sold 4.002 million units in its first week.